Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

"USM, which is for use in YouTube (e.g., for closed captions), can perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) not only on widely spoken languages like English and Mandarin, but also on under-resourced languages like Amharic, Cebuano, Assamese, and Azerbaijani to name a few," Google said in a blogpost.



Google currently claims that USM supports over 100 languages and will serve as the "foundation" for a much larger system.



Meanwhile, Google is expected to introduce a host of AI features for its products in the near future, and among them, Gboard for Android is working to integrate the Imagen text-to-image generator.