Google disables RCS ads in India after brands bombarded users with ads

After several companies and brands abused Google Messages' RCS (Rich Communication Services) feature in India to bombard users with multiple ads without their consent, the tech company has decided to turn off RCS ads functionality in the country.



According to The Verge, Google has confirmed to disabled the feature in India.



"We are aware that some businesses are abusing our anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India. We are disabling this feature in India while we work with the industry to improve the experience for users," a company spokesperson said in a statement late on Wednesday.



Last month, multiple users took to social media platforms that RCS ads in Google Messages appear to be coming from "Verified Business" accounts and the frequency of such ads has picked up over the last few months in the country.