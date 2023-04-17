Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

"We've been bringing AI to Google Search for years to not only dramatically improve the quality of our results, but also introduce entirely new ways to search, such as Lens and multisearch," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.



"We've done so in a responsible and helpful way that maintains the high bar we set for delivering quality information. Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we've said before, we're excited about bringing new AI-powered features to Search, and will share more details soon," it added.



Other new features "in various stages of development" include a Chrome feature called "Searchalong", which will enable a chatbot to scan the webpage you're reading and provide contextual information, according to the report.



Further, the report said that Google plans to announce "Magi" next month before introducing additional new features sometime in the fall.