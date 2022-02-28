Google Play Pass arrives in India for Rs 99 a month

Play Pass is available this week and the users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for 'Play Pass,' said Google.



Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month.



Currently, the users will find games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley and apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and more.