Google to merge Duo, Meet into single platform

Tech giant Google has confirmed that it is planning to merge its two disparate video calling apps, Duo and Meet, into a single platform.



The company said that it has made deep investments in both Google Duo and Google Meet to support users who rely on our technology for video calls and meetings.



"In the coming weeks, we are adding all the Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group," the company said in a statement.