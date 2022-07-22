Google to roll back app permissions list on Play Store

Earlier in the month, Google confirmed it removed the permissions section from the Play Store on July 13, but it did not say why it had been removed. The tech giant said it is being reinstated based on the feed from the Android community but did not elaborate on why it was removed in the first place.



Users could still go to the apps menu on their phone and check out permissions for the individual app, but it's not just reflected on the install page on Google's app store. But the new change will let them see both Data Safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.