Google's Android app to let you delete last 15 minutes of search history

Google first announced the feature at Google I/O in May, and it came to Google's iOS app in July.



At that time, Google said it would arrive on the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for some reason, the company seemingly missed that deadline.



It is also unclear if the company plans to bring the feature to the desktop -- in its May announcement post, it did not specify which platforms it would be available on, and in July, Google only said that the feature was coming to the iOS and Android apps.