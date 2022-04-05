Hackers hit email marketing giant Mailchimp, access crypto wallets' data

Hackers have stolen data from more than 100 clients of email marketing giant Mailchimp after they broke into its services, using the data to mount phishing attacks on the users of cryptocurrency platforms.



Trezor hardware cryptocurrency wallet, a user of Mailchimp, tweeted that they have been targeted by sophisticated phishing emails.



"MailChimp have confirmed that their service has been compromised by an insider targeting crypto companies," said Trezor.



"We have managed to take the phishing domain offline. We are trying to determine how many email addresses have been affected," it posted, adding they will not be communicating by newsletter until the situation is resolved.