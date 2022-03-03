Homegrown audio OTT platform Pocket FM raises $65 mn

Homegrown audio OTT platform Pocket FM on Thursday said it has raised $65 million to expand into new languages and help creators monetise on the platform.



With over 50 million users and more than 3 billion monthly listening minutes, Pocket FM offers more than 100,000 hours of long-format content, audio series, stories, novels, podcasts, and knowledge shows in eight Indian languages.



"Audio consumption has seen exponential growth over the last year, and we are on a mission to build the largest audio OTT platform," said Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM.