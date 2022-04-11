Ice on lunar surface likely preserved by ancient magnetic fields

Ice on the surface of the Moon, known so far to be dry and airless, is likely protected by ancient magnetic fields, according to a new study.



Sunlight does not reach the polar craters on the Moon because of the Moon's small tilt to the Sun, 1.5 degrees compared with Earth's 23.4 degrees. Yet ice's survival has been a challenge on the lunar surface due to the solar wind, where charged particles can completely destroy the ice, Science reported.



Now, planetary scientist Lon Hood and team at the University of Arizona in the US have found ancient magnetic fields to be protecting Moon ice on the Moon.



In a research presented recently at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houston, they revealed that magnetic anomalies - remnants from the Moon's ancient past - may be protecting some of these craters.