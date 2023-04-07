India among top three markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official

"They have a very separate chat product called Bard that's different from Google search. They haven't done any of the AI work in Google search. We've brought that right in. So, we have a much better offering now for people. And we think that is the future of bringing search and chat and creation together. That's why our vision's so different from their vision," Mehdi said.



He noted that the latest development would have an impact on the news industry as well.



"A lot of how the news industry has worked with search today is that there's a very delicate balance of do great journalism like yourself, then someone searches for the latest news, let's say in Israel, something happened. And then there might be a snippet of information and then I click on it to go to the story," he said.



"Now with AI and with chat, you can get even more of a clear answer, but not necessarily the article or the great reporting. That will change a little bit. What we are doing is we're providing links now to drive more content and more traffic to people.



"I think what'll happen is we'll see more traffic go to news agencies and new publishers because of what we're doing in Bing to help better get the answer. But it will change the advertising model. We think there'll be fewer ads that will be more relevant and have higher returns," Mehdi said.