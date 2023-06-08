India flight-tests new-gen ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

'Agni Prime', the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested from Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, officials said.

The test was conducted from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and all objectives were successfully met, they said.

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system, they said.