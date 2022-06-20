India improves global ranking for mobile, fixed broadband speeds

India gained three spots in the global ranking on median mobile download speed, reaching 115th position with recording 14.28 Mbps in May which is slightly better than 14.19 Mbps speed in April, a new report showed on Monday.



India also improved its global ranking for overall fixed median download speeds, from 76th in April to 75th in May, according to network intelligence and connectivity leader Ookla.



However, India's performance in median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed a slight dip, from 48.09 Mbps in April to 47.86 in May.