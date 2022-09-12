India ranks 59th on digital quality of life, e-infra weakest spot

When it comes to digital quality of life, India ranks 59th globally as e-infrastructure still remains the weakest spot, a global study revealed on Monday.

The country has not changed its ranking since last year. In order to match the digital quality of life in the top country which is Denmark, India has to improve its e-infrastructure by 70 per cent, according to the annual report by VPN service company Surfshark.

"Internet quality in India is comparatively mediocre, and on a global scale, fixed broadband Internet is better than mobile," the findings showed.