India successfully orbits Indo-French collaborative EOS 6/OCEANSAT (Ld)

The satellite will also develop/improve related algorithms and data products to serve in well established application areas and to enhance the mission utility.



The INS-2B is ISRO's second nano satellite for Bhutan with two payloads viz., NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. The NanoMx is a

multispectral optical imaging payload developed by its Space Applications Centre (SAC). The APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly

developed by DITTBhutan and ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO said.



The Pixxel's Anand nanosatellite is a technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of

miniaturized earth-observation camera for earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit. This is a three-axis stabilised satellite consisting of a satbus, accommodating all subsystems like telemetry, tele-command, electrical power system, Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), on-board computers and others and a payload unit, ISRO said.