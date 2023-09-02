India's Aditya-L1 solar probe launches

India launched its maiden expedition to the sun called Aditya-L1 on Saturday.

Following the success of India's moon landing with Chandrayaan-3 this is the country's next attempt at another space milestone.

Aditya-L1 is carrzing scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers and aims to study behavior.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted a link to the launch of the spacecraft taking place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, in the South Indian state of Andra Pradesh.