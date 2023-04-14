Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern

Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface, said that the massive wave of attacks launched by Indonesian hackers is a major cause of concern for the central and state governments.



"While we are rapidly advancing down the path of digital transformation, there is still a major lack of attention given to cybersecurity aspects. DoS and DDoS attacks are among the largest attack types as they are easy to mount and can be crippling in effect," Tandon said in a statement.



On-premises tools and website hosting, as is the case with most government departments, are inadequate to counter these threats.