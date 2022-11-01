Instagram fixes outage that tells users their account is suspended

Instagram has announced that an outage which told users that their account is suspended is now fixed by the company.

Thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues of the outage, which locked them out and informed many that "we suspended your account".

In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: "We've resolved this bug now -- it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry."