Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

Internet access must be considered as a basic human right in developing countries; else there is a risk of ever-widening inequality, new research has said.



People around the globe are so dependent on the Internet to exercise socio-economic human rights such as education, healthcare, work, and housing that online access must now be considered a basic human right, according to researchers from University of Birmingham in the UK.



In developing countries, Internet access can make the difference between people receiving an education, staying healthy, finding a home, and securing employment -- or not, said the study published in the journal Politics, Philosophy & Economics.