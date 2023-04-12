iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation.



According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.



"My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design," Kuo wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday.