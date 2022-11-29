Irish regulator fines Meta $276 mn over data leak that also hit Indian users

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) in Ireland has fined Meta $276 million over a data leak that exposed the information of more than 533 million users, including 6.1 million Indians, in April 2021.



The commission announced the conclusion to an inquiry into Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (MPIL), data controller of the "Facebook" social media network, imposing a fine and a range of corrective measures.



The DPC commenced the inquiry "on foot of media reports into the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available on the internet."



"The decision records findings of infringement of Articles 25(1) and 25(2) GDPR. The decision imposed a reprimand and an order requiring MPIL to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions within a particular timeframe," the DPC said in a statement late on Monday.

