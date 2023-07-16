Israel: Netanyahu taken to hospital, but in 'good condition'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to the hospital after feeling dizzy, his office said, with initial tests indicating dehydration
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital Saturday, where he was assessed to be in "good condition," his office said.
"The prime minister arrived at the Sheba medical center a short while ago," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
He then underwent a medical evaluation at the hospital and initial tests assessed that he was suffering from dehydration.
"The initial examinations showed normal findings," his office added. "The initial evaluation is dehydration."
Another statement from his office said the Israeli leader spent Friday enjoying Israel's Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures.
He felt dizzy, the statement read, and his doctor suggested that he go to Sheba Hospital, Israel's largest hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a statement wishing Netanyahu a "full recovery and good health."
