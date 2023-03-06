ISRO, CNES to bring down climate satellite in controlled manner on Tuesday

The final de-boost strategy has been designed after taking into consideration several constraints, including visibility of the re-entry trace over ground stations, ground impact within the targeted zone, and allowable operating conditions of subsystems, especially the maximum deliverable thrust and the maximum firing duration of the thrusters.



The final two de-boost burns followed by the ground impact are expected to take place between 16.30 IST to 19.30 IST on March 7.



"Aero-thermal simulations show that no large fragments of the satellites are likely to survive the aerothermal heating during the re-entry," ISRO said.



As a responsible space agency committed to safe and sustainable operations in outer space, ISRO proactively takes efforts for better compliance with the UN/IADC space debris mitigation guidelines on post-mission disposal of LEO objects.



The re-entry experiment of MT1 has been undertaken as a part of the ongoing efforts as this satellite with sufficient left-over fuel presented a unique opportunity to test the relevant methodologies and understand the associated operational nuances of post mission disposal by direct re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.