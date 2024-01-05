ISRO successfully flight-tests fuel cell

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre/ISRO successfully tested a 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS) in its orbital platform POEM3, launched onboard PSLV-C58 on 1 January.

"The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions," ISRO said in a statement.

During the short duration test onboard POEM, 180 W power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored onboard in high pressure vessels.

"It provided a wealth of data on the performance of various static and dynamic systems that formed part of the power system and the physics at play," the space agency said.

Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity directly from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases, along with pure water and heat. It is an electric generator which works on electrochemical principles, as in batteries, as against the combustion reactions employed in conventional generators, it was noted.