Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard mission

Jeff Bezos-run Blue Origin has launched and recovered its New Shepard booster, making its 24th mission finally a success and giving Elon Musk-run SpaceX some real competition.

After its New Shepard rocket took off from West Texas in the US on Tuesday, 19 December, the booster and crew capsule safely separated mid-flight, with both safely landing back on Earth.

“Capsule touchdown! Congrats to Team Blue on today’s successful mission,” Blue Origin posted on X.