Jio joins SES to deliver affordable satellite-based Internet across India

"While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivityAand FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multi-gigabit broadband," said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.



With additional coverage and capacity offered by satelliteAcommunications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new 'Digital India', he added.



The venture will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio's position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity.



The joint venture will develop extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.