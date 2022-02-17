Journalists' favourite transcription app Otter listening to recordings: Report

An initial confirmation that the survey was legitimate was followed by a denial from the same Otter representative, laced with a warning that I "not respond to that survey and delete it."



"My communications with Otter were all restricted to email and were sporadic, often confusing and contradictory".



Otter's Public Relations Manager, Mitchell Woodrow, told The Verge: "To be clear, unless we are legally compelled to do so by a valid United States legal subpoena, we will not ever share any of your data, including data files, with any foreign government or law enforcement agencies."



It's, however, an important wake up call as automated transcription services are being widely used globally.



"We have not and would not share any data, including data files, of yours with any foreign government or law enforcement agencies," Otter said.



According to Kine, "savvy, skeptical journalists who take robust efforts to protect sources have found themselves in the thrall of Otter, a transcription app powered by artificial intelligence, and which has virtually eliminated the once-painstaking task of writing up interview notes".



"That's an overlooked vulnerability that puts data and sources at risk," say experts.