Jupiter and the Juice launch: What you need to know

The three moons are all named after Greek mythological figures. Ganymede was a hero in Greek mythology who was supposedly the most beautiful mortal on Earth and was abducted by the gods to serve as Zeus' cup bearer. Callisto was a nymph who was turned into a bear and later became the constellation Ursa Major. Europa was the mother of King Minos of Crete and lover of Zeus, who is the Greek equivalent of Roman god Jupiter.