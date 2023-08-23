Life in space changes the human immune system

Space health research may enable space tourism

Space health research has led to new knowledge about the short and long-term effects spaceflight has on almost every system of the body, from the cardiovascular and metabolic systems to the musculoskeletal and immune systems.

Microgravity makes healthcare in space very complicated: For example, how can someone perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if an individual has a cardiac arrest during spaceflight, without any hard "ground" to press upon?

On Earth, a person needing such first aid would typically lie on the floor. But in space, everything floats, making it almost impossible to apply pressure and get their heart started again. There are work-arounds, using straps and other methods, but how astronauts perform CPR in space is important knowledge, as Jochen Hinkelbein, a space health researcher at University Hospital of Cologne, Germany, has previously told DW.

It's not just professional astronauts who are affected by such concerns. Humanity is on the cusp of space tourism. Increasingly, those who can afford it will be off on regular short trips to space without any extensive training. As a result, societies will soon need an industry of space health experts to help people remain healthy during spaceflight.