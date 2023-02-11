Lithium reserve found in J-K's Reasi is of best quality: Official

Jaspal Singh, another villager who claimed to have worked as a labourer with the GSI survey team, said they surveyed the hills for the last two years and returned about three months back.



"We are feeling lucky to be part of this project which will generate ample employment opportunities for the locals. We salute the hard work of the survey team especially given the challenging situation during the outbreak of Corona pandemic," he said, adding "one of the team members died during the survey".



Senior Democratic Azad Party leader (DAP) and former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma congratulated the people for the finding of the lithium reserve and urged the government to ensure that the local youth be given employment in the project.



"The industry for excavation of the metal should be set up in Reasi and the local people should be engaged," the former member of legislative assembly from Reasi said.



He said there is also a need for fully exploring the lower Himalayas across Jammu and Kashmir.