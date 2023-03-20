Livable future possible if drastic action taken this decade: IPCC report

Approved during a week-long session in Interlaken, Switzerland, the report underlined that the "10 per cent of households with the highest emissions per person contribute 34 45 per cent of all household emissions, while the bottom 50 per cent contribute just 13 to 15 per cent."



India has been emphasizing the importance of mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources against mindless and wasteful consumption.



"So from that point of view, status consumption and consumption inequity need to be addressed through policy, infrastructure and technology access is a major message from the report. It is just not talking about the bottom 25 per cent of people globally, but it is also talking about the top 10 per cent of the households globally who have disproportionate consumption and contribution to the emissions.



"I think these are extremely important messages which have come out as few of the top messages in this Synthesis Report," said Prof Joyashree Roy, Energy Economics programme, Asian Institute of Technology, and one of the authors of the report.