Long Covid linked with increased body weight: Study

"Other symptoms may include chest pain or tightness, brain fog, insomnia, dizziness, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, loss of appetite, headaches, and changes to sense of smell or taste," said Vassiliou.



"We wanted to find out what factors might make people more or less susceptible to developing long Covid," said Vassiliou.



The research team surveyed patients in Norfolk, UK, who had received a positive Covid PCR test result in 2020. A total of 1,487 people took part in an online survey which covered long-Covid symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue, memory problems, and anxiety.



They found that more than half of the participants (774) were experiencing at least one long Covid symptom, showing a high self-reported prevalence.



Next, they looked to see what factors might make people more or less likely to suffer the condition by looking at the participants' medical records.



Factors including BMI, sex, medication use, other health conditions, and whether they lived in a deprived area were taken into account.

"We show that more than a half of the survey respondents who tested positive for Covid in the East of England during the first year of the pandemic went on to report long Covid symptoms," said Vassiliou.



"All of these people were infected in the months before the Covid vaccination programme was rolled out and they suffered from numerous new symptoms that were not present before their Covid infection," said Vassiliou.