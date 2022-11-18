Mass resignations hit Twitter, Musk 'temporarily shuts' offices

In yet another mayhem at Twitter, hundreds of employees have resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Elon Musk to either agree to his "extremely hardcore" way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk's new work criteria.

Twitter had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.