Massive global Meta layoffs hit India teams

The worst lay-off in the global tech industry by Meta, that saw 11,000 employees being shown the door, has hit India teams too, albeit marginally, reliable sources said on Wednesday.

In one of the worst lay-offs ever in the tech industry after Twitter - which saw 90 per cent of India team being sacked - Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 per cent of the global workforce and extended hiring freeze through Q1 2023.

Sources told IANS that layoffs impacted Meta India team across verticals, although the exact number of affected employees could not be ascertained.