Meet Neal Mohan, the Lucknow boy set to become YouTube's new CEO

Indian-American Neal Mohan is set to become YouTube's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after long-time head Susan Wojcicki on Thursday announced that she is stepping down from her role.

With his takeover as YouTube CEO, Mohan joins the long list of Indian-origin CEOs of global tech giants including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sood, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan among several others.

Wojcicki, who helmed the global online video-sharing and social media platform for nine years, said, "Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community," she tweeted, linking a long blog-post on YouTube where she describes her nine-year-long journey with the platform.