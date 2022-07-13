Meta asks managers to identify people for layoffs: Report

Amid recession fears, tech giant Meta is likely looking forward to bidding goodbye to a few employees as a media report says that the platform has asked managers to identify people for layoffs.



According to The Information, Meta Platforms' Vice President of Remote Presence and Engineering Maher Saba has instructed managers to identify and "move to exit" poor performers as the company struggles with macroeconomic pressures and hits to its advertising business.



In a post to Meta's internal messaging system, Saba, who has been with Meta for eight years, told managers to think about the value their team members bring to Meta.



"If a direct report is coasting or a low performer, they are not who we need; they are failing this company," Saba was quoted as saying.