Meta charged users for free Internet in developing countries: Report

Meta said it has fixed the problem.



"We tell people that viewing photos and videos will result in data charges when they sign up, and we do our best to remind people that viewing them may result in data charges," a Meta spokesperson told The Verge.



"The issue identified in the internal report that affected some of those reminders has largely been addressed. We'll continue to work with our partners to meet our obligations to these users and ensure accurate and transparent data charges."



The Free Basics programme is not available in India as in 2016, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had disallowed service providers from offering or charging discriminatory tariffs for data services purely on the basis of content.



Facebook later cut off free internet service for India, saying "Free Basics is no longer available to people in India".