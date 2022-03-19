Meta locks out people who failed to activate Facebook Protect

Facebook is locking out people who did not activate the 'Facebook Protect' programme and the users complain that that company sent a mysterious, spam-like email which they ignored for security reasons.



Several Facebook users took to Twitter, complaining about the spam-like notification in an email titled "Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect", which they did not open due to privacy concerns.



"I got locked out from Facebook indefinitely today because I didn't respond to emails from FB (that looked like a scam) about its new Facebook Protect system, which I was required to enable by today. So far, the text and security key options don't work, many report," one affected user tweeted late on Friday.



The Facebook email told the users that they were required to turn on the Facebook Protect feature by a certain date, or they would be locked out of their account.