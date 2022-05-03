Meta plans to launch 4 high-end VR headsets by 2024

Meta (formerly Facebook) is working on four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that the company will release by 2024.



According to The Information, the aggressive timeline reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's desire to advance his metaverse dream by getting more people to use VR devices.



"Meta is planning to release Project Cambria, a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset it is billing as a device for the future of work, around September, according to a person familiar with the matter," the report said late on Monday.



A second version of Cambria, code-named Funston, is likely to be launched in 2024.