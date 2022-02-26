Meta slams Russia's move to restrict Facebook

Since October 2020, Roskomnadzor said it has recorded 23 cases of such censorship of Russian media and Internet resources by Facebook.



On February 25, the Prosecutor General's Office, in agreement with the Russian Foreign Ministry, decided to recognize the social network Facebook as involved in the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.



"In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the social network Facebook, starting from February 25, Roskomnadzor, in accordance with the law, takes measures to partially restrict access in the form of slowing down traffic," it elaborated.