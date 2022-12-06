Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Meta on Tuesday warned to ban news in the US if the government passes a journalism bill that will require the social network to pay publishers for using their content.



Andy Stone, Meta's head of policy communications, said on Twitter that if the Congress passes an "ill-considered journalism bill" as part of national security legislation, "we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether rather than submit to the government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."



Introduced last year, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), once passed, will allow news publishers to negotiate with Facebook and Google over the use of their content.