Meteorites found in Antarctica, could hold answers to earth's formation

The meteorite were found on the blue ice or in the moraines. The scientists documented them without touching them and packed them directly into plastic bags or aluminium foil to avoid contamination, she said in an email.



Differentiating between meteors and meteorites, Schoenbaechler said, "The rocks, which we found, are called meteorites. The shooting star is the trail which it generates while falling onto the Earth and is called a meteor."



When asked how the meteorites were identified as such, she said, "The meteorites were first identified by looking at them - our big meteorite has a very typical dark fusion crust, which is formed during the fall of the rock onto earth.



"This generates a shooting star (meteor), in which the upmost surface of the rock is heated by aerodynamical friction and melted. We also used a handheld tool to test the magnetic properties of the rock."



So, what will the meteorites be analysed for?



"We will take a small sample and analyse the minerals that it contains to determine which type of meteorites it is," explained Schoenbaechler.



When asked if there was something else that they would like to share, she said, "We also took some sediments samples and in there, we will search for micrometeorites. These are very small meteorites and their size is the same as that of a dust particle. They too are scientifically very valuable."



Along with Schoenbaechler, the team included scientists from Field Museum of Natural History, University of Chicago in the US, and Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Belgium, was led by Vinciane Debaille, ULB and guided in the field by Manu Poudelet, International Polar Guide Association.



What lies ahead for the meteorite? "Next step? The meteorite will go to Brussels, travelling in a cold box, for thawing under controlled conditions at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, before being analysed for their chemical composition and becoming available for scientific studies," the statement said.