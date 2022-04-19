Microplastics in blue mussels signal plastics in human food supplies

Australian researchers have found microplastics in variable concentrations in blue mussels and water within the intertidal zone at some of the country's most popular and more remote beaches.



This means microplastics are now finding their way into human food supplies - including wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the once pristine Southern Ocean and gulf waters of South Australia, warned researchers at Flinders University in Australia.



Microplastics are any type of plastic that is less than 5 mm long. It has become the most crucial environmental and health issue, seen from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans.



"Our findings shed light on the urgent need to prevent microplastic pollution by working with the communities, industries and government to protect these fragile marine systems," said Professor Karen Burke da Silva, from the varsity.