Microsoft introduces 'Bing Image Creator' powered by OpenAI's DALL-E

"By typing in the description of an image, providing additional contexts like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination. It's like your creative copilot. Just type something like 'draw an image' or 'create an image' as a prompt in chat to get creating a visual for a newsletter to friends or as inspiration for redecorating your living room," Microsoft said in a blog post.



Along with the new image generator, Bing is getting two new search features -- Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0.



"To support the growing demand for more visual search experiences, we are also making Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0 available to all Bing users," the company said.



Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that provides fun facts and key information at a glance.



The company said that it has been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines, visual stories and more.