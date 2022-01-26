Microsoft posts robust quarter results, bets big on gaming

After acquiring Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Microsoft has reported strong results for its quarter that ended December 31, with $51.7 billion in revenue (up 20 per cent) and $18.8 billion in net income (up 21 per cent).



Xbox hardware revenue rose 4 per cent while Xbox content and services revenue increased 10 per cent.



"We saw record engagement, as well as revenue this quarter. Game Pass has more than 25 million subscribers across PC and console," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.



"With our planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard announced last week, we are investing to make it easier for people to play great games wherever, whenever, and however they want, and also shape what comes next for gaming as platforms like the Metaverse develop," he added.