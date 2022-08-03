Microsoft unveils new solutions for threat intelligence, attack surface management

"This massive amount of intelligence derived from our platform and products gives us unique insights to help protect customers from the inside out," it added.



With Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence, security operations teams can uncover attacker infrastructure and accelerate investigation and remediation with more context, insights, and analysis than ever before.



While threat intelligence is already built into the real-time detections of our platform and security products like the Microsoft Defender family and Microsoft Sentinel, this new offering provides direct access to real-time data from Microsoft's unmatched security signals.