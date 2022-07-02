Microsoft working on 'lite' version of Outlook app for Android users

With an aim to make it lighter and faster, tech giant Microsoft is working to launch a new 'Outlook Lite' app, which might be available soon to Android users.



The mention of the coming Outlook Lite app for Android was added to the roadmap on June 30. And, as per the entry, the tech giant plans to make the new app generally available worldwide in July 2022, reports ZDNet.



"An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network," said the brief description of Outlook Lite.