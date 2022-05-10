Multi-factor authentication to generate $27 bn globally for operators: Report

Mobile operators will generate $27 billion from the termination of SMS messages related to multi-factor authentication in 2022. This will be an increase from $25 billion in 2021, a report said on Tuesday.



According to Juniper Research, it is predicted that this 5 per cent growth will be driven by increased pressure on digital service providers to offer secure authentication that reduces the risk of data breaches and protects user identity.



"Automating traffic detection is crucial for operators as we expect multi-factor authentication traffic to grow to 2.1 billion messages by 2027," Keith Breed, co-author of the research, said in a statement.