Musk demands long form tweets as 280 characters not enough for him

The company first announced the controversial plan to move beyond its traditional 140 characters in September 2017 with a small group of users.



Several Twitter users had argued that 280 characters would make Twitter less readable as the platform's defining characteristics is the brevity of posts.



After revealing his 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk has been asking for several new features in Twitter, promising significant improvements.



Musk also hopes to "open source" Twitter's algorithm in an attempt at transparency, which would aid the trust users have in the platform.



"Twitter has become kind of the de-facto town square. It is just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they're able to speak freely within the bounds of the law," he said during a Ted Talk show this week.