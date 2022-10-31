Musk denies Twitter layoff on Nov 1, says NYT report 'false'

'Chief Twit' Elon Musk on Monday refuted reports that he planned to lay off Twitter employees before November 1 in order to stop them from receiving stock grants as part of their year-end compensation.

Responding to a tweet from Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor of ProPublica, that said Musk was "making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation kicks in on Tuesday", Musk said: "This is false."

He, however, didn't give any further clarification.